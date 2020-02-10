Children at center of Amber Alert found safe; mother found dead

Breaking News
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — The children at the center of a Dallas Amber Alert Monday morning have been found safe. The mother, according to police, was found murdered.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said the children were found safe and are unharmed at an apartment on the 6000 block of Abrams Road in Northeast Dallas.

Johnnie Ray Palmore

The man wanted in connection with their disappearance, 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore, is in custody and hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in critical condition.

