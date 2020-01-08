Live Now
Chili’s selling $5 Patron margaritas all of January

TAMPA (WFLA) — Chili’s is mixing it up this year with a $5 Patron margarita offer for a limited time only.

The restaurant is sprinkling a little summer in the middle of this winter season with this Patron Silver, triple sec, fresh sour and sugar citrus mix.

News 3 WTKR says the offer is a continuation of their $5 margarita of the month program they’re carrying over to 2020.

