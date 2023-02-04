WASHINGTON (AP) — China is protesting the U.S. downing of a Chinese balloon, saying the action violates international norms and it reserves the right to take further action in response.

“The U.S. in insisting on the use of force is an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice. China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, at the same time, reserving the right to take further actions in response,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday morning.

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border after the floating object traversed sensitive military sites across North America over at least two days.

China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to people on the ground.

