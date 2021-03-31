Clerk who took counterfeit $20 bill from George Floyd says he feels guilty

On the third day of sometimes tense and emotional testimony, prosecutors are continuing to lay out their case Wednesday against Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, who was seen in a disturbing video kneeling on the neck of the unarmed Black man, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday afternoon, a bystander witness broke down in tears on the stand as prosecutors played police body camera video showing officers attempting to force Floyd inside a squad car. Charles McMillian, who was on the sidewalk during the struggle, sobbed and said he felt “helpless.” McMillian testified he yelled to Floyd that he “can’t win” to encourage him to comply with officers.

Charles McMillian, a bystander who witnessed George Floyd’s fatal arrest, broke down in tears as he testified in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 31, 2021.COURT TV/POOL VIA WCCO

Prosecutor Matthew Frank played surveillance video from outside Cup Foods that showed clerk Christopher Martin and a co-worker approaching the car where Floyd was sitting with two friends. Martin said he told Floyd’s friend the bill Floyd used was a fake and his manager wanted Floyd to come back inside the store, but Floyd didn’t return to the store.

Martin said he went back inside the store and told his manager, offering to pay for the counterfeit bill, but his manager told him to return to the car. Martin and two other co-workers again approached the car and asked Floyd to come inside, but Martin said Floyd shook his head.

“He just seemed like he didn’t, like, want this to happen,” Martin said.

The employees once again went back inside the store, and the manager instructed them to call the police. Martin said his co-worker called 911 as he continued to work the cash register. He said he didn’t interact with the officers who responded, and they instead talked to his manager.

Later, Martin said he heard a commotion and went outside, where he saw Chauvin on top of Floyd.

“George was motionless, limp,” Martin said. “And Chauvin, he seemed very … he was in a resting state. Meaning like, he just rested his knee on his neck.”

Martin said he recorded the scene on his phone but deleted the video that night.

After the incident, Martin said he was emotional. He said he approached another bystander, who was also African-American, and said, “They’re not going to help him. This is what we have to deal with.”

Martin said he felt “disbelief and guilt.”

“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” he said.

Christopher Martin, a clerk at Cup Foods clerk who interacted with George Floyd before his fatal arrest, testifies in the trial of Derek Chauvin on March 31, 2021.COURT TV/POOL VIA WCCO

Earlier, Minneapolis firefighter and emergency medical technician Genevieve Hansen, who was heard on video repeatedly asking the officers to take Floyd’s pulse, returned to the stand briefly Wednesday morning to conclude her testimony. On Tuesday, Hansen testified she was “desperate” to help the man, but she said officers wouldn’t allow her to provide medical assistance, leaving her feeling frustrated, helpless and “totally distressed.”

“There’s a man being killed, and had I had access to a call similar to that, I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my ability, and this human was denied that right,” said Hansen.

Floyd‘s killing last May drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Three other officers involved in the fatal arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August.