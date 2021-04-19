Closing arguments: Prosecutor tells Chauvin jurors ‘this wasn’t policing, this was murder’

Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. The trial is nearing its end after more than 13 days of sometimes tense and emotional testimony at the heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher was first to deliver closing arguments Monday, urging jurors to focus on the video showing Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

“Believe your eyes,” Schleicher said. “Unreasonable force, pinning him to the ground — that’s what killed him. This was a homicide.”

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher delivers closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.COURT TV/POOL VIA WCCO

Schleicher said Chauvin showed “indifference” to Floyd’s pleas for help and continued restraining the man even after he was unresponsive, ignoring the bystanders who were urging him to ease up.

The bystanders, he said, were strangers to Floyd, “randomly chosen by fate” to witness “a shocking abuse of authority — to witness a man die.” The group was powerless to help as the police restraint continued, Schleicher said, but they were able to “gather those precious recordings” and testify about what they saw.

“This case is exactly what you thought when you first saw it — when you first saw the video,” he said. “It’s exactly that. It’s exactly what you saw with your eyes. It’s exactly what you knew. It’s exactly what you felt in your gut. It’s what you now know in your heart. This wasn’t policing, this was murder.”

The defense rested its case Thursday after Chauvin said he will not testify in his own defense.

Derek Chauvin, right, and his attorney listen to closing arguments by the prosecution on April 19, 2021.COURT TV/POOL VIA WCCO

Prosecutors and the defense have offered starkly different narratives to explain how Floyd died. A string of medical experts testified for the prosecution, saying the police restraint restricted oxygen to Floyd’s body and caused his heart to stop. But defense attorney Eric Nelson argued a combination of Floyd’s underlying heart disease, adrenaline and the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested prior to the arrest amounted to a fatal combination. A forensic pathologist testified for the defense Wednesday there were so many factors involved that he considers the manner of Floyd’s death to be undetermined. A county medical examiner found the death to be a homicide.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. The jury panel is set to begin deliberating Chauvin’s fate after closing arguments Monday.

The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.