Club loses liquor license after drugs, lap dances bought with food stamps, officials say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A bar in Dayton lost its liquor license after it closed for the night Thursday.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of Sharkey’s bar, an adult entertainment establishment starting at close of business Sept. 20.

Agents began investigating the Twenty Two Fifty, Inc., also known as Sharkey's, in May of 2017. Officials say during the investigation at Sharkey's, agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits.

Throughout the five-month investigation, agents exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances.

In all, criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

This is the second adult entertainment establishment liquor permit that has been revoked by the Liquor Control Commission as a result of an Ohio Investigative Unit investigation into food stamp and drug trafficking this year in the Dayton area.

The other location, The Harem, 5825 North Dixie Drive, lost their liquor license in May.