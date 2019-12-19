Coast Guard crew rescues 13-month-old baby from Disney cruise ship

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WNCN) — A Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew medically evacuated a 13-month-old girl from a Disney Fantasy cruise ship Wednesday just inside the entrance of San Juan Harbor.



The child, a U.S. citizen, experienced a medical emergency as the Disney Fantasy was 34 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and required immediate medical attention ashore.



Sector San Juan watchstanders were contacted by the Disney Fantasy crew at approximately 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, requesting medevac assistance for the child.

Officials say a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew launched to rendezvous with the Disney Fantasy and conduct the passenger transfer.

The crew came alongside the Disney Fantasy and embarked the child, her parents and the cruise ship doctor.

The group was transported to Sector San Juan, where they were received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel, who transported the child to the ‘Centro Medico” Hospital.



“We realized this was a time-sensitive case, and that we needed to help this child get to a higher level of medical care as soon as possible,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos A. Garay, Station San Juan 45-foot response boat crewmember for the medevac. “The excellent coordination and collaboration between our boat crew, Sector San Juan watchstanders and the Disney Fantasy as well as the cruise ship’s side ramp technology, allowed for a smooth approach that led to a rapid and safe medevac. Our crew is very glad to have helped this child and her parents, we wish her a prompt recovery.”

