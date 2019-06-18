Cocaine valued at more than $750 million seized at a Philadelphia port

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities say they have found and seized shipping containers full of illegal drugs at a Philadelphia port Tuesday.

A senior law enforcement official said more than 33 thousand pounds of cocaine was hidden in seven containers aboard a cargo ship. The MSC Gayane previously traveled from Chile, Panama and the Bahamas.

The massive cache of drugs could have a street value between 350 and 750 million dollars.

The bust happened at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port on the Delaware River in South Philadelphia.

