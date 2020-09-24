Colin Kaepernick calls to abolish police after Breonna Taylor decision

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick shared some powerful words to social media Wednesday after officials announced that no police officers will be charged directly for Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” he wrote on Twitter.

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020

The former San Francisco 49ers QB is no stranger to speaking up against racial injustice and social issues.

Kaep created the “Know Your Rights Camp”, a free campaign for youth to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

The campaign’s Instagram page, which has nearly 430,000 followers, focuses on the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by officers from the Louisville Police Department back in March. She was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when three police officers entered their home.

According to the Kentucky Attorney General, police started shooting after Walker shot a single shot. Walker said he thought they were intruders.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said none of the police officers will be criminally charged in Taylor’s killing. One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into a different apartment.

Protests were held nationwide following the decision.

Demonstrations took place in the Bay Area, including in Santa Clara County, San Francisco and Alameda County.

