Coronavirus death toll passes 900 as more Americans diagnosed on quarantined cruise ship

(CBS News) – China confirmed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases on Monday, quashing hopes after several days of declining infection rates that strict control measures could be paying off. The death toll from the new virus had jumped to 908 by Monday morning, more than were killed during the SARS virus outbreak in 2003.

The number of confirmed infections in mainland China rose 15% Sunday to at least 40,171. More than 300 cases have been confirmed outside China, including 12 in the U.S., and global health officials have warned that could be just “the tip of the iceberg” as they learn more about how easily the disease spreads.

Dozens of new cases were confirmed Monday on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, meanwhile, including more Americans. The number of passengers already removed or soon to be removed from the Diamond Princess for treatment in Japanese hospitals stood at 135 Monday. That includes at least 23 American passengers, 11 of whom were among the 65 new cases confirmed Monday. Most of the 3,711 passengers and crew remained under isolation orders on the ship.

The Chinese government’s efforts to silence people who tried to raise the alarm about the outbreak early on — and allegedly ongoing efforts to stop people reporting on it — have created a mounting backlash on the country’s heavily-censored social media.

Japanese soldiers and emergency workers in protective clothing walk from the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment as it remains in quarantine after a number of the 3,700 people on board were diagnosed with coronavirus, February 10, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.CARL COURT/GETTY

Japan might test everyone on cruise ship for coronavirus

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Monday that the Japanese government was considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess for the new coronavirus.

As of Monday 135 people from the ship had been diagnosed with the virus and taken off the ship for treatment in Japanese hospitals. Everyone on the ship has been told to remain in their cabins and report immediately any symptoms – which often resemble flu symptoms, but only those considered at risk have been tested for the virus up to now.

If everyone on the ship is tested they would be required to remain aboard until results are available, Kato said. Passengers have told CBS News that frustration is mounting on board over the uncertainty as to when they might be allowed to leave.

“The quarantine period of the #DiamondPrincess will come to an end on 19 February,” the WHO said, while adding that the period “will be extended beyond the 19 Feb as appropriate only for close contacts of newly confirmed cases. They need to remain in quarantine for 14 days from last contact with a confirmed case.”

Reporters are silhouetted in front of the cruise ship Diamond Princess as the vessel is prepared to disembark passengers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 10, 2020.KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

Japanese authorities were scrambling, meanwhile, to deliver medicines requested by more than 600 passengers on the vessel. “We are doing the utmost to keep everyone in good health,” Kato said.

–CBS/AP