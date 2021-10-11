Coroner to hold news conference about Gabby Petito autopsy on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP/WNCN) – Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will host a press conference Tuesday at 2:30 pm via Zoom regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.

Leaders with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Sept. 19 human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port, Florida woman.

An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.

Petito’s death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

Petito’s body was found the week following her fiancée’s Brian Laundrie’s disappearance, with a coroner confirming the discovery on Sept. 21.

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide case.

The search for 23-year-old has been scaled down since the FBI took over, and is now being “targeted based on intelligence,” police said.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.