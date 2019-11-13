CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Costco is warning customers about a scam coupon making its way across social media.
In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Costco said it’s a recurring hoax involving a fake $75 coupon.
Costco said it is not giving away any $75 coupons.
The post states:
“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”
- Costco warns customers about scam coupon spreading on social media
- LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process
- Wilson police setting up perimeter following shooting
- Alamance County man accused of stabbing grandmother to death, charged with murder
- November 13: IT’S COLD!
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now