Cottonelle wipes recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

A consumer product in heavy demand during the pandemic is being recalled due to the possible presence of bacteria.

Kimberly-Clark is recalling specific lots of Cottonelle wet wipes sold nationwide because they could be contaminated with bacteria that can cause infections in people, according to the household goods maker.

Billed as having the “texture and the cleansing power of water to deliver long-lasting freshness,” the affected products include Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonell GentlePlus Flushable wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020, and September 14, 2020, and could contain the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, the company announced Friday.

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes,” Kimberly-Clark said.

Those with weakened immune systems or who have serious preexisting conditions are at particular risk of infection, it added.

The wipes are sold broadly in the U.S. and Canada and the Caribbean. Consumers can check whether they’ve purchased the recalled product by looking for the specific lot numbers on the bottom of the package and checking them online.

Or consumers can call the company at (800) 414-0165 or by using the “Contact Us” button at the top of its webpage Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.