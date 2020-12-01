‘Could have easily been a tragedy’: Palm tree helps toddler girl survive fall from apartment

MIAMI (WFOR/CBS Newspath) — A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized and in good condition after falling from an apartment building fourth floor window.

According to Miami Police, it happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near SW 20 Avenue and 8th Street.

When police arrived, the child was being held by an uncle and she was alert and conscious.

“This is something that is a miracle, but could have easily been a tragedy,” said Commander Freddie Cruz with the Miami Police Department.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

“Falling from 40 feet, you may not see anything from the outside, but you might still have some serious injuries internally,” said Capt. Ignatius “Iggy” Carroll with Miami Fire Rescue.

According to officers on scene, it appears the little was spared any significant injuries because she fell into a palm tree and then down onto some shrubs.

“So she didn’t end up on the pavement, she ended up in a grassy area,” said Carroll.

Miami Police are now investigating how the 2-year-old fell out of the window.

“We all know children are very curious,” said Cruz. “So it could have easily been that she opened the window, she opened the door of some sort. Again, we are investigating to see if there was any negligence. What was the family doing at the time?”