‘Country girl’ turns $80 ticket into felony charge

CASHION, OK (WNCN) – A 65-year-old self-proclaimed “country girl” who refused to sign an $80 ticket ended up behind bars after police said she kicked an officer in the groin.

Bodycam video released shows a Cashion police officer pulling over Debra Hamil for a broken tail light.

“I did issue a ticket for a defective equipment. It’s $80 so you have till September 16 to take care of this,” the officer tells Hamil.

Hamil then asks the officer for a warning instead of a ticket.

“You’ve been driving around for six months like that,” the officer says.

Hamil then continues to refuse to sign the ticket – saying she doesn’t “deserve to pay $80.”

The officer asks her to get out of her vehicle and Hamil refuses.

The officer then tells her she is under arrest.

“No, I’m not,” Hamil says.

Hamil then takes off and leads the officer on a short chase.

When she pulls over, the officer approaches her truck with his gun drawn.

The officer pulls Hamil out of her truck and the two enter into a brief scuffle.

In the video, Hamil can be seen kicking the officer as she is on the ground.

The officer then uses a stun gun on Hamil.

“Do you realize you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?” the officer tells Hamil.

Hamil is placed under arrest and placed in the officer’s vehicle.

“Yeah I tried to kick you – I’m a country girl,” Hamil says while in handcuffs.

KOCO reports Hamil is charged with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

