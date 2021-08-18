Country superstar Garth Brooks cancels upcoming five tour sites, including Charlotte

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Garth Brooks poses with the Icon Award backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp )

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nine-time Entertainer of the Year winner Garth Brooks has canceled his upcoming five concerts — one of which was in Charlotte.

Approximately 350,000 people bought tickets for Brooks’ next five shows, a press release said Wednesday. All will be refunded, but at this time, Brooks and his tour have no plans to reschedule any of the shows.

Charlotte (Sept. 25), along with Cincinnati (Sept. 18), Baltimore (Oct. 2), New England (Oct. 9) and Nashville (TBA) are the affected cities.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore,” Brooks said in the release.

A spokesperson for Brooks’ tour said tour managers will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports and other entertainment entities are handling the pandemic and make a determination on future tour dates as they get closer.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” Brooks said. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”