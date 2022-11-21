MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS News/WNCN) — Police in Idaho still don’t have a suspect in the home invasion and stabbing death murders of four students at the University of Idaho.

They have cleared some people of wrongdoing, including someone who drove two of the victims home, and the person who called 911.

Police are now widening their investigation — to make sure the killer or killers don’t get away.

Flyers went up in the town on Sunday. They were hastily taped to businesses, cafes, and even street poles asking the public for help.

Vanessa Sturing who lives in the area has seven children, including one who is a student at the University of Idaho.

“I know that there’s a monster out there that is capable of doing this, but it’s hard to wrap my head around,” Sturing said. “Someone’s murdered child in our community is everyone’s murdered child in our community.”

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Photos from CBS Newspath

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Photos from CBS Newspath

Police say the victims Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, both 20; Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were likely asleep when they were attacked.

CBS News has confirmed some of them were killed in their beds on the second and third floors of the off-campus home.

Police say they were stabbed multiple times by a large military-style knife. Some of the victims had defensive wounds.

Meanwhile Monday, a couple who lives nearby shared a harrowing story about a knife attack that killed their dog weeks before the murders of the college students.

KHQ-TV reported Jim and Pam Colbert owned a 12-year-old mini Australian Shepard that was “skinned and left dead” in a nearby field.

The couple first spoke to the Daily Mail and said the dog named “Buddy” was filleted just three miles from the scene of the college student murders.

KHQ-TV reporter John Webb reported that Latah County Deputies told the couple that a person killed their dog in the attack.

But Webb reported Latah County Capt. Shane Anderson said Monday there is no connection to the murders of the college students.

A relative of one of the victims spoke out Monday.

Alivea Stevenson says her sister Kaylee Goncalves and her friends did everything right to stay safe, but it wasn’t enough.

“We’re not getting any answers and we’re not going to settle for that,” Stevenson told Inside Edition. “They went out in the buddy system, They stopped and got food. They let their dog out to go potty and then they locked their house up. And this still happened.”