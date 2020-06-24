Couple used cattle prod on kids, gave them meth and pot, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KELO) – A South Dakota couple have pleaded not guilty to charges that they gave four children illegal drugs and zapped them with a cattle prod to get them to comply with orders.

Thirty-six-year-old Lance Long and 40-year-old Crystallynn Long of Sioux Falls made their initial court appearances Monday.

The Argus Leader reports the Longs pleaded not guilty to several counts, including aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, distribution of marijuana to a minor, distributing a controlled substance to a minor and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Authorities say the alleged abuse had been going on for several years and involved boys ages 17, 13 and 11, as well as a 15-year-old girl.

The pair is accused of giving meth and pot to children.

According to court papers, the accusations against Lance and Crystallyn Long are long and disturbing.

“Had been giving several children in the household meth and using a hot-shot cattle prod to get the children to obey commands or if they weren’t listening they’d get zapped by this hot-shot cattle prod,” Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.

According to court papers, it happened more than once.

“A majority of all the children living inside that residence said that had been used on them numerous times for the last three or four years,” Phillips said.

One of the children told investigators that Lance Long had moved into their house when they lived in Isabel, South Dakota and began physically abusing her three months after he moved in, according to authorities.

She says Lance Long physically abused her and her siblings constantly and would intimidate them into doing whatever he wanted, investigators said.

She also told investigators he began raping her when she was 14-years-old and he forced her to have sex with him at least 150 times, according to authorities.

She says Lance Long would use the cattle prod on her, hit her, and tie a dog collar around her thigh and shock her with it if she refused to have sex with him, investigators said.

Another child told police that when he was seven, Lance Long would hit him with the “hot-shot” and that he had hot-shocked him multiple times over the last few years, officials said.

The investigation into these incidents started last month after someone in the house made a report to police.

