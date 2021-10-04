COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued for Department of Defense civilian employees

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – On Monday, the Department of Defense has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for civilian servicemembers.

On Sept. 9, 2021, President Biden directed agencies of the Executive Branch to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all Federal employees.

The Department of Defense civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, subject to exemptions as required by law.

Employees are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single dose of a one-dose (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine.

New Department of Defense civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by their entry on duty (start) date or Nov. 22, 2021, whichever is later.

Individuals with previous COVID-19 infection(s) or previous serology are not considered fully vaccinated on that basis for the purpose of this mandate.

Those who are not currently fully vaccinated must meet the following deadlines – if using vaccines that are fully licensed or authorized for emergency use by the FDA, in order to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021:

Oct. 11: first dose deadline (if receiving the Moderna vaccine)

Oct. 18: first dose deadline (if receiving the Pfizer vaccine)

Nov. 8: second dose deadline (if receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines)

Nov. 8: single dose deadline (if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine)

All Department of Defense civilian employees are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any Department of Defense vaccination site, including military medical treatment facilities.

They may also opt to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at locations other than Department of Defense vaccination sites including retail stores, private medical practices, and/or state and local public health department sites.

Employees, including those who have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, must be prepared to provide a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record in order to meet the above procedures for vaccine verification.