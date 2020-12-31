COVID patient charged with murder after fatally hitting 82-year-old hospital roommate with oxygen tank

(KTLA) – A man who was hospitalized in Los Angeles County with COVID-19 has been charged with fatally bludgeoning an 82-year-old fellow patient with an oxygen tank while sharing a room with him, officials said Thursday.

Jesse Martinez, 37, is facing one count each of murder, elder abuse resulting in death and a hate crime allegation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Martinez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster on the morning of Dec. 17 and placed in the COVID-19 ward.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said Martinez was sharing a room with 82-year-old David Hernandez-Garcia and allegedly got upset when Garcia began to pray.

Prosecutors accused Martinez of bludgeoning Hernandez-Garcia several times with an oxygen tank. Hernandez-Garcia died the next day.

Martinez was scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon at the Antelope Valley Branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 28 years to life in state person.