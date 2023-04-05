(WFRV) – Fans of Culver’s will soon have a new item to try. The restaurant chain announced the addition of a Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich to the menu starting next week.

Starting on April 10, diners will get to try the new sandwich with a choice of beef or chicken. It’s topped with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, onion rings, pickles and mayo. Cheddar cheese is also baked into the bun.

“We’re always looking to give our guests more ways to enjoy new and exciting flavors, and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar does exactly that,” said Quinn Adkins, the director of menu development at Culver’s, in a press release.

The Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at Culver’s locations across the United States, the company said.

Culver’s, which is based in Wisconsin, has restaurants in 26 states.

People who want to try the new sandwich have a limited time to do so. Both varieties of the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich will be available between April 10 and June 11, or while supplies last.