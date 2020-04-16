Cuties to donate 2.5M mandarin oranges to healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO (FOX5) – Healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at four hospitals in San Diego County will enjoy free Cuties mandarins in their break rooms beginning Thursday.

The citrus company will donate 2.5 million mandarins to 28 Southern California hospitals. The donation of 100,000 31-pound bags of the popular mandarins equates to roughly $500,000, according to the company.

“We are overwhelmingly thankful for all their hard work and fearless efforts in fighting this global pandemic,” according to the company.

The list of local hospitals receiving the citrus snacks includes Alvarado Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital San Diego, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.