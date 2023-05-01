RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The threat of Cyberattacks using ransomware reached explosive levels in 2023 according to security experts.

Among the top targets, healthcare providers, educational institutions and government bodies, but even individuals are more vulnerable these days.

Scores of attacks happened in just the last month according to Kon Briefing, an independent market research company, that tracks those attacks.

Phishing is the most effective way that hackers can load ransomware, and malware into your computer.

You can be phished where you work, or in your personal life.

A phishing cyber-attack looks pretty innocent, but it’s trying to socially engineer you into providing sensitive information or download malware.

“It can range from like something where they take over control of your computer or they turn on your camera, your microphone, or they screen scrape things,’’ Micki Boland said, who is with Check Point Software. “They can actually install ransomware and hold your data for ransom.”

Another way they can trick you is through the heart strings.

Injured animal posts abound on Facebook telling about a dog or cat who has been critically hurt and is now at the vet with no chip or collar.

The post includes a heart-wrenching photo and asks you to “bump” or share the post to find the owner of this reported injured pet.

After it starts to be shared, the scammer then edits the post to include a malicious link, and thus, the malware or ransomware is now ready to infect devices.

That scheme is so widespread, there’s a Facebook group with more than 7,600 members describing their encounters with the scam and warning you about what to look out for.

Speaking of Malware, what happens once your computer is infected with it? Many times, it works behind the scenes.

“They’ll use your computer to launch attacks against other computers or they’ll harness the power of your computer and servers,” Boland said.

Security experts said organized groups operating out of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are the leading bad actors behind a lot of these malware and ransomware attacks.

“We have a lot of geopolitical stuff going on in the world,’’ Boland said.

The attacks are not going to abate.

“Any time there’s a way to make money or take something and convert it to money, they will find a way and they will exploit it,” Boland said.

The best way to protect yourself against phishing attacks is to be suspicious of everything that comes into your inbox or text messages.

The Federal Trade Commission offers many specific examples of phishing attacks along with links you can access to help you deal with the consequences if you are victimized by one of those attacks.