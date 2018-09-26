National News

Dad accused of gluing toddler's eyes, mouth shut

Posted: Sep 26, 2018

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso man was arrested after being accused of using superglue to shut his 14-month-old child's eyes and mouth, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, was arrested on Sept. 24 in the 11000 block of Gateway Boulevard West by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a warrant out of Odessa.

The warrant was for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

According to a Marshals news release, Carter superglued the child mouth and eyes during a domestic incident on Sept. 14 in Odessa.

He left the scene before the Odessa Police Department arrived.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force division out of El Paso and Odessa were able to track Carter to a motel where he was arrested without incident, the release said. 

Carter was taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility under a no bond warrant. He will face extradition to Odessa to face this charge. 

The child's status was not immediately available. 

