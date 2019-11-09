Dad and daughter sexually assaulted woman they kidnapped for a week, deputies say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father and daughter were arrested in California this week, connected to an alleged abduction of a woman in North Las Vegas.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies told 8 News Now 54-year-old Stanley Lawton and his daughter, 22-year-old Shaniya Lawton, captured the victim on or around October 30 here in the valley.

They then drove her across state lines to Palmdale, California, just north of Los Angeles, officials said.

“It’s a vicious case,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Captain Eddie Hernandez said. “The suspects were armed when they initially kidnapped her.”

Deputies also said the two held the woman, who authorities told KLAS is in her 40s, hostage for at least a week. She was inside a room of what’s believed to be Stanley Lawton’s Palmdale home.

“She was kidnapped from Las Vegas,” Captain Hernandez added. “She was brought here and held here for at least a week that we know of.”

Lawton and his daughter also sexually assaulted the victim before eventually letting her go in the desert, police said.

Military police found her outside Edwards Air Force Base in the Palmdale desert. She was freezing cold and completely disoriented, according to deputies.

“She was suffering from the elements,” Captain Hernandez explained. “It’s very fortunate she survived, because even though it hasn’t been really cold, after being held in a room for so long and then just being left there with no food or water.”

While we still don’t know what led to all this, we’re told the two suspects did know the woman they snatched.

Now, as she recovers in the valley, Los Angeles County’s Captain said it’s amazing she survived.

“She’s very lucky to be alive,” Captain Hernandez concluded.

Our affiliate, CBS Los Angeles, reported that Stanley Lawton and Shaniya Lawton each face seven felony charges, including kidnapping to commit robbery and attempted murder.

The father and daughter were jailed on bail of $4.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Authorities said the victim is now recovering in North Las Vegas and is expected to be okay.

Because this case crossed state lines, it could move to federal court.

