Dad charged after pre-teen girl driving car kills man and his dog, police say

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — Houston police are investigating a deadly crash involving a child driver.

The 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel Thursday when police say she hit a man walking his dog.

The man and the pet both died.

Tomas Mejia Tol

Witnesses said they saw officers giving the 12-year-old a field sobriety test.

“They did her like she was drunk. So they did a test for her to walk in the line and everything,” one woman told KTRK-TV.

“That’s the big question … I mean for me I would never allow my children behind the wheel of the car especially not at that age,” the witness said.

Authorities ended up arresting her father, Tomas Mejia Tol, on charges of criminal negligent homicide and endangering a child.

The incident started after the girl stepped on the accelerator and then struck the man, one of his dogs and a tree.

Houston police say this is an active investigation.

Neighbors say the young girl is back home with her family.

