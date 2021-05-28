Dad charged in deaths of his 2 young children held on $2.5 million bond

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP/CBS Newspath) – A Bellevue man charged in the deaths of his two young children has been returned to Nebraska and appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 36-year-old Adam Price was returned to Nebraska from California on Thursday night.

On Friday, he was ordered held on $2.5 million bail. Price is charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in the deaths of his children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore.

The children had been with Price for a court-ordered visitation when they were found dead May 16 in Price’s home.

Price was nowhere to be found and was arrested hours later in Pacifica, California. Authorities have not yet said how the children died.

A vigil was held last week for the children.

“I couldn’t even imagine,” said community member Lynnette Rohde. “I can’t put myself in her place. I just can’t even imagine,” Rohde said about the mother of the children.

Rohde said when she heard the news, she wanted to give the community a chance to come together and remember the two children.

With approval from Mary Nielsen, the children’s mother, Rohde put together a candlelight vigil last Tuesday night at Twin Ridges Park.

Those that knew the children gathered alongside strangers, all there to honor and share memories of Teddy and Emme.

“The kids were important,” Rohde said. “They were innocent. They didn’t deserve anything. They need to be remembered.”