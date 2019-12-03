Dad dies after he fell hanging Christmas lights with his son

RHOME, Texas — A husband and father fell while hanging Christmas lights for a client over the weekend and has now died, KTRK reports.

Felipe Gallegos used to run a business washing windows with his family. In the winter, the family would hang lights.

Gallegos was with his 17-year-old son Saturday when the two were hanging lights at a client’s home.

His wife, Alisha Flick, was in the front yard when she heard him fall.

“He was on the roof, and then we heard something, and I got out and went over there and he was lying on the concrete, saying ‘Help me, help me,’” Flick told WFAA. “So I called 911.”

After being taken to an emergency room and getting a cat scan, Flick says Gallegos had bleeding in the brain, a skull fracture and a chest fracture.

“They rushed him into emergency surgery, but he didn’t make it,” Flick said.

She met Gallegos 22 years ago and is now trying to move forward and deal with her loss around Christmas.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Flick says the business was their only source of income and she is trying to re-start it without Gallegos.

“He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy and making everybody laugh,” she said.

