Dad marries daughter after they kill her boyfriend, police say

WELCH, WVa. (WNCN) — A father in West Virginia confessed to killing his daughter’s boyfriend while also maintaining an incestuous relationship with her.

The daughter has also been charged in her boyfriend’s murder, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

According to police, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota.

McClure’s daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, North Carolina, are also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death.

Amanda McClure was McGuire’s girlfriend.

West Virginia State Police say McGuire’s body was discovered Sept. 24 in a grave at a residence after disclosure by McClure to authorities.

McClure, a registered sex offender told police where to find McGuire after he was arrested on a registry offense, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports.

McClure later confessed to the murder. He provided specifics of the crime, details of McGuire’s death and told investigators the role he and his two daughters played.

McClure also stated he was willing to plead guilty/no contest to the crime.

McClure said his daughter Amanda McClure was “ringleader” of the murder but adds that he does not know her motive for the homicide.

“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” Larry McClure wrote, then alleging that Amanda was spending McGuire’s monthly Social Security checks.

“I am asking for this to be over and not waisting [sic} the taxpayers money and hurting the family members on both sides of this. John McGuire’s family and my family. All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health. I will never live to see the parole board in (15) years anyway and that is OK…I will say I am sorry for my part in this crime to both my family and John McGuire’s family.”

Court documents obtained by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph alleges a sordid relationship between Larry and Amanda McClure.

“Larry McClure and Amanda McClure are biological father and daughter,” Saddler stated in the complaint. “Larry McClure and Amanda McClure did engage in sexual intercourse.”

Three and a half weeks after the murder of McGuire, Larry and Amanda McClure traveled across the state line to neighboring Tazewell County, Virginia, where they married, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

The marriage license shows the two were wed on March 11 by a United Methodist Church minister of the gospel.

Reports say the marriage license shows Amanda McClure listed the name of another man, and not Larry McClure, as her father.

The crime of marriage between father and daughter is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail.

