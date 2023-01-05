CINCINNATI (WNCN) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has improved to “neurologically intact” and opened his eyes, the team and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced Thursday morning.

Neurologically intact, or having no damage or injury to the nerves or nervous system, that otherwise may cause one to not be able to function in the neurological sense, is one of the most significant steps forward Hamlin has made in his recovery since his collapse Monday night.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills said in a statement. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and his making steady progress.”

Hamlin, 24, collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a completion with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of Monday Night Football. He got to his feet and then fell backward and lay motionless. The medical team in the stadium on hand for the game then administered CPR before he was listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported by ambulance.

Furthermore, Rapoport first reported “Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive.”

The NFL has indefinitely suspended the Bills-Bengals game.