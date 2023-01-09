CINCINNATI (WNCN) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is back in Buffalo at another hospital to undergo further tests and continue care, his Cincinnati physicians said.

The news was first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight, who is Hamlin’s doctor.

Furthermore, Rapoport said, “Hamlin will now head to another hospital and will continue to undergo tests and be monitored.”

This comes one week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field with the Bills in their Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals — a game that was later canceled.

On Thursday, his doctors, Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts, held a national news conference claiming Hamlin was making a “fairly remarkable recovery from vital signs to organ recovery” and was communicating via writing while still on a breathing tube. Since then, that tube has been removed.

Additionally, the doctors said what happened to Hamlin was “incredibly rare,” and still have yet to comment on his status long-term.

But as Rapoport said Monday, Hamlin’s move back to Buffalo is “a very significant step today — one week from a very scary scene.”