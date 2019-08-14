Dayton shooter’s obituary removed from funeral home website

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks , at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellbrook funeral home, Conner & Koch, posted obituaries for both Megan Betts and her brother, Connor Betts Wednesday.

The obituary for the Dayton Oregon District shooter has since been removed.

The family will hold private services for 22-year-old Megan and Connor. There were no details on when the services would be held.

Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

Dayton Police detailed a timeline of the August 4 shooting Tuesday in a news conference.

The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.

Megan Betts was to graduate from Wright State University in December.