Debt collectors will be able to look for you on social media platforms in 2021

(WNCN) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, debt collectors are finding new ways to get in contact with you if any money is owed.

Beginning in October of 2021, debt collectors will be able to contact you through e-mail, social media, or through text messaging.

If a debt collector decides to use social media, they will not be able to contact you publicly.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says it is amending its “Final Rule” as times have changed since Congress first passed the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act of 1977.

The rule focuses on debt collection communications and gives consumers more control over how often and through what means debt collectors can communicate with them regarding their debts.

The Bureau says the rule is the result of a “deliberative, thoughtful process spanning more than seven years and reflects engagement with consumer advocates, debt collectors, and other stakeholders.”

“With the vast changes in communications since the FDCPA was passed more than four decades ago, it is important to provide clear rules of the road,” said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathleen L. Kraninger. “Our debt collection rulemaking provides limits on debt collectors and provides clear rights for consumers. With this modernized debt collection rule, consumers will have greater control when communicating with debt collectors.”

The legislation exists to “eliminate abusive debt collection practices by debt collectors, to ensure that those debt collectors who refrain from using abusive debt collection practices are not competitively disadvantaged, and to promote consistent state action to protect consumers against debt collection abuses.”

According to Congress, “abusive, deceptive and unfair” debt collection practices “contribute to the number of personal bankruptcies, to marital instability, to the loss of jobs, and to invasions of individual privacy,” the report reads.

Debt collectors are not allowed to threaten or deceive you and they can’t contact you at unreasonable hours. If you do speak with someone, don’t assume or admit that the debt is yours, without reviewing the documentation.

A debt collector is presumed to violate federal law if the debt collector places telephone calls to a particular person in connection with the collection of a particular debt more than seven times within seven consecutive days or within seven consecutive days of having had a telephone conversation about the debt.

If you disagree with something, telling them it’s in dispute will keep them from adding it to your credit report.