RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to a recent report from Nationwide Insurance, December 16 is the most dangerous day to travel on the road — and that’s coming from a predictive analysis from the company.

Friday, CBS 17 spoke with associate vice president of Nationwide telematics, Kelly Hernandez and she says they have the data to prove it.

“I think the holidays probably add a little more stress,” Hernandez said.

Millions of people are expected to hit the road Friday and that’s because a lot of them are buying last-minute gifts and planning trips out of town.

Hernandez shared that distracted drivers are the main reason for so many crashes on this day and it’s the hustle and urgency to get things done that makes drivers more reckless.

“We just looked at our historical data and looked back to see which day has the most accidents; and again it’s that second Friday before the holidays,” she said.

In a survey, 81% of people said drivers today are more aggressive, 79% said people drive faster, 76% said drivers are more reckless and 52% feel that driving is more stressful for them now.

According to the insurance company, more than 3,000 people died in 2020 from distracted driving and they’re afraid that number will grow if people don’t take more time while driving.

“My advice is to be a little bit more cautious, talk to your loved ones and hopefully, we’ll all have a safe holiday season,” she shared.

According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

Their overall message is to take it easy.