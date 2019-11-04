Decorating early for Christmas can positively affect mood, study says

(KRQE)- Many are already decorating for Christmas and experts suggest it could have a positive affect on your mood.

Health experts say when stress and anxieties hit, people want associations to things that make them happy. That’s why they say decorating for the holiday can evoke strong feelings of childhood happiness and can be a link to a person’s past and identity.

Florida psychotherapist Amy Morin explains that decorating for Christmas these feelings increases a person’s joy. One study suggests that Americans use holiday decorations to communicate their sociability and accessibility.

They also recommend doing it earlier before the hustle and bustle of the season kicks in.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now