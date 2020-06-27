Defense secretary approves aerial, musical, and ceremonial showcase for ‘Salute to America 2020’ on July 4

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has approved a Department of the Interior request for the Department of Defense to support the 2020 Salute to America.

The event will follow up the 2019 Salute to America ceremonies that took place in Washington DC, Boston, New York City and others. Those cities will be a part of the 2020 events.

DOD will provide aerial, musical and ceremonial support to this year’s celebration in Washington, D.C.

This year’s support will also include a flyover of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, as well as an aerial salute to several cities that played roles in the American Revolution.

According to a release, flyovers will begin in Boston and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. From there they will join other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft in the Salute to America over our nation’s capital.

In 2018, the Pentagon noted, the Army conducted 44 flyovers, and the Marine Corps conducted 22 flyovers.

In 2019, President Donald Trump paid tribute in a speech to the U.S. military on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump’s speech unfolded in occasional rain, and the warplanes and presidential aircraft he had summoned conducted their flyovers as planned, capped by the Navy Blue Angels aerobatics team.

In all, roughly 1,700 service members will support the celebrations. The exact timing of the flyovers is still being worked and will be announced soon.

The Interior Department reportedly diverted $2.5 million in funds meant for national parks for the event in 2019.