Delayed stimulus payment? Here’s why you haven’t received those funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of Americans want to know when their stimulus funds are going to reach them and now the IRS says it can tell them when that will happen.

Over the weekend, the IRS got its “Get my payment” ortal working so you can find out when your stimulus money will be coming.

It’s simple to navigate.

Here’s how you can check:

Go to the site and click Get My Payment.

You’ll get a warning – Acknowledge it.

You’ll them be asked for your social security number, birthdate, address and zip code.

Submit that information and it’ll show you when you funds are coming.

Some people won’t have to do that because they already got their funds. However, some banks are holding that money.

“I don’t know the exact reason they’re holding it, to make sure it clears?” said Erika Long, a Raleigh resident puzzled by the delay. “It’s coming from the government, it should be good to go.”

For some it was good to go.

The internet bank Chime tweed last Friday that it had already deposited $600 million in stimulus funds to a quarter of its million members.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Wells Fargo was telling customers their stimulus money was not going to be available until March 17 – and they weren’t the only bank saying that.

Chase was also telling its customers last Friday that it too would not be sending stimulus direct deposits into their accounts until March 17.

“It’s sad because some people got their money minutes after Biden signed, so it’s hard for those who desperately need it,” said DeLong.

Why the delays by some banks?

The IRS says the official payment date for stimulus funds is March 17, but, the agency admits some people will see those funds before that date.

“It’s money, you’ll get it when you get it,” said Raleigh resident Kelley Goodson. “Some people need it more than others I guess.”

The money is going out in phases which means not everyone will get it at the same time.

Because of other financial obligations, the U.S. Treasury says it can only process 5-7 million stimulus transactions a week.

Those without direct deposit information on file will have to wait for paper checks or a debit card to come in the mail.

The IRS says the total disbursement of the $411 billion in stimulus funds could take weeks.