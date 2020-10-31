Democrats cancel Texas events after Trump supporters surround, follow Biden bus

AUSTIN, Texas (WNCN/CBS Newspath) — The Biden-Harris campaign bus made a brief appearance in downtown Austin Friday.

Texas Democrats were hoping to host speakers like Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed a long line of vehicles flying Trump flags trailing the Biden-Harris bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin on Interstate-35, according to KXAN. In some images, the bus appears to be boxed in by the vehicles.

As a result of the incident, campaign events in Austin and Pflugerville were canceled, KXAN reported.

TV station KEYE reported they were told the campaign canceled the Austin event so it did not divert attention from Kamala Harris, who made three stops in the Lone Star state on Friday.

“We’re here to escort you out of Texas,” one Trump supporter said while on a sidewalk near the Biden-Harris bus, according to video from KEYE.

The Biden bus has been closely followed by Trump supporters while on the road.

A representative with the Travis County Democrats said the group appears to be the same dozen people looking to disrupt events and it’s been happening all throughout the country.

It also happened in the Houston area of Missouri City earlier this week where Trump supporters showed up with a hearse that reads “vote like your life depends on it.”

And In Pflugerville, House Representative Sheryl Cole tweeted the Biden Bus was supposed to make a stop there with the Austin Young Democrats but she wrote they, too, had to cancel due to security reasons.

Pro-Trump Protesters have escalated well beyond safe limits, she said.

— KXAN-TV contributed to this report