Deputies asking for public’s help to find missing SC boy

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Jackson Corgan.

He was last seen Wednesday at his home.

He reportedly left on his own and has tried to leave before.

He is endangered, according to his family.

He is 5’8” and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Corgan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 785-8230.

