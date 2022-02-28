GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Maryland Friday afternoon after deputies found him trying to inject crack cocaine after crashing a car into a home, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the home, located along the 11800 block of Lynn Crest Road in Green Valley, Maryland. The area is about 40 miles north of Washington, D.C.

People reported a vehicle running through yards in the neighborhood, a Facebook post said.

Deputies arrived to find 40-year-old James Jonathan Crown had crashed into a house. When they approached him, they saw him “actively attempting to inject crack cocaine,” the post said.

After deputies removed Crown from the car, he threw a bag of crack cocaine and hit a deputy, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crown was charged with numerous traffic offenses, hit-and-run, possession of crack cocaine, assault on the deputy, and destruction of property.