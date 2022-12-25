SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.

Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Hamilton, 35, was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy.

Hamilton was taken to a hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy fired on Price-Williams after he left the home, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The original call was about a domestic abuse case, deputies said.

Scene photo from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies had been called to the townhome at 710 North Park Boulevard in reference to a report of a domestic violence battery. The victim reported Saturday morning that Price-Williams had slapped her in the face and shoved her during an argument the night before, taking away her phone so she could not call 9-1-1 for help, deputies said.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the OCSO, dedicated to protecting others,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “We appreciate the endless stream of words of support that have come in for his family and his co-workers as we face this heartbreaking loss of a profoundly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero .”