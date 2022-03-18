EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires early Friday.

The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires.

They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn.”

Fenley’s friends and family remember her as a beloved mainstay at the Eastland County Courthouse, providing much-needed security.

It’s unclear when or where Fenley died, but KTAB and KRBC are working to get additional information.

So far, Fenley is the only confirmed death in the aftermath of the Eastland County Complex Fires, which have burned nearly 45,000 acres and are only 2 percent contained.

The entire communities of Gorman and Carbon were almost completely destroyed.