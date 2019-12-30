Deputy tases 70-year-old woman three times while trying to make arrest at her home

Bradenton, Florida — A sheriff’s deputy tased a 70-year-old woman three times while trying to arrest someone else at her home, reports CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV, citing arrest reports. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were seeking someone wanted for carrying a concealed firearm on December 26.

The arrest report said Barbara Pinkney met deputies at the door after another person at the home became uncooperative.

Deputies said she told them they couldn’t come in without a search warrant but they told her they didn’t need a search warrant since they were executing an arrest warrant.

The report said deputies told Pinkney she could be arrested for obstructing justice if she kept refusing to cooperate with them. At that point, she tried to shut the door on them, according to deputies.

The arrest report said when one deputy tried to arrest Pinkney she pulled away and pushed him in the chest.

The deputy pulled out his taser and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t have any effect, according to the report. So, the deputy tased her again and it sent her to the ground.

But she kept resisting, the report said, so she was tased a third time.

Investigators said a second deputy had to jump to help restrain Pinkney.

She was arrested for alleged felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice and released on $1,000 bond.

WTSP reached out to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for comment and was told to call back Monday.

