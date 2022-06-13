SALISBURY, Md. (WNCN) – A 16-year Maryland sheriff’s deputy died from his injuries after trying to chase down a fugitive who was wanted for multiple felonies, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was a 16-year law enforcement veteran, was gunned down in Pittsville, “while attempting to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions,” the Facebook post said.

The post further said Hilliard, who would have been 42 later this month, was fatally shot while attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Additionally, CBS News reported Hilliard followed the suspect, who has yet to be identified other than being identified as a man, on foot after he was spotted leaving an apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office said an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers eventually found the suspect, allowed for his capture and currently has him awaiting arraignment.

“Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time,” the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office also said on Facebook.