Derek Chauvin, officer charged in killing of George Floyd, released from prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WNCN) – Derek Chauvin, an officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has been released from prison after posting bond, Fox 9 reports.

Video shows Derek Chauvin, 44, kneeling on the neck of George Floyd who died in police custody. Chauvin, who was a 19-year veteran with Minneapolis PD, now faces charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was released from the Oak Park Heights, Minnesota prison after posting a non-cash bond.

Fox 9 reports state court records show Chauvin posted bond.

Chauvin had been at the prison since May 31 where he is awaiting trial for Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Video showed Chauvin with his knee on the neck of Floyd during the arrest.

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day death at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Three other officers also face charges in Floyd’s death.