Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Hours before the hearing, Judge Peter Cahill denied Chauvin’s motion for a new trial, saying his attorney failed to prove abuses from the court as well as prosecutorial or juror misconduct.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has been held at the state’s only maximum-security prison, the Minnesota Correctional Facility—Oak Park Heights.

Graphic videos captured Chauvin, who is White, kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who is Black, for more than nine minutes during a May 2020 arrest. Footage of the fatal encounter sparked outrage and re-ignited a nationwide movement against police reform and racial injustice.

Three other former officers involved in Floyd’s fatal arrest also face state and federal charges.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced Friday afternoon. Prosecutors are requesting Judge Peter Cahill sentence the 45-year-old Chauvin to 30 years in prison, while his defense attorney is calling for little time behind bars or even probation.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has been held at the state’s only maximum-security prison, the Minnesota Correctional Facility—Oak Park Heights.

Graphic videos captured Chauvin, who is White, kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who is Black, for more than nine minutes during a May 2020 arrest. Footage of the fatal encounter sparked national outrage and days of protests.

Three other former officers involved in Floyd’s fatal arrest also face state and federal charges.

Here’s what to expect

In April, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

For someone with no criminal history, like Chauvin, Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest a range of just over 10 and a half years to 15 years in prison. However, prosecutors have called for 30 years behind bars, saying that Chauvin “brutally murdered Mr. Floyd, abusing the authority conferred by his badge.” Chauvin’s defense team has requested a shorter prison term or probation due to his previous work and lack of a criminal history.

Judge Peter Cahill previously found “aggravating factors” in Chauvin’s case, which could subject him to a longer sentence than the 15 year suggestion. Cahill will consider recommendations from both prosecutors and Chauvin’s defense team, along with a pre-sentencing investigation report prepared by the Department of Corrections on Friday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center.

Protests are scheduled ahead of the sentencing

Two groups — the Communities United Against Police Brutality and Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence — have scheduled a March for Friday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis. They’re expecting more than 100 attendees.

In addition, 150 lawyers are expected to gather outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse before the sentencing for a silent protest led by the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers, WCCO reported. “We want justice to be done at the sentencing hearing,” local attorney Jules Porter, who said she plans on attending the protest, told the outlet.

Floyd family hoping for maximum sentence

In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump and George Floyd’s cousin Shareeduh Tate, who is president of the George Floyd Foundation, spoke about what they’d like to see at sentencing.

“We have always asked that the appropriate sentence would be what they would have sentenced George Floyd too, had the roles been reversed. We only seek equal justice in this matter,” Crump said.