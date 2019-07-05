1  of  3
Breaking News
Fire in Crabtree Valley Mall triggers sprinkler system Wake County sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charge Durham teen injured by bullet during fireworks show

Detectives interview ice cream licker caught on video in Walmart, police say

National News

by: CNN Newsource, KETK,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN Newsource/KETK /AP) — Authorities have found the Blue Bell ice cream licker in San Antonio.

Police believe the teenage girl they found is the one seen in viral video recorded last week.

In the video, a girl is seen licking a half-gallon of “Tin Roof” ice cream then putting it back in the Walmart freezer.

As of Friday afternoon the Twitter video has garnered over 12 million views.

Detectives said they have identified and spoken with the suspect and her boyfriend. But, police they’re not going to identify the girl because of her age.

Police say what happens next is up to the juvenile justice system.

Before it was determined the suspect was a juvenile, police said a warrant would be issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors are still weighing whether to charge the boyfriend.

Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

The short video posted to social media last week shows the teenage girl laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed.

The company says “food tampering is not a joke.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss