Detectives interview ice cream licker caught on video in Walmart, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN Newsource/KETK /AP) — Authorities have found the Blue Bell ice cream licker in San Antonio.

Police believe the teenage girl they found is the one seen in viral video recorded last week.

In the video, a girl is seen licking a half-gallon of “Tin Roof” ice cream then putting it back in the Walmart freezer.

As of Friday afternoon the Twitter video has garnered over 12 million views.

Detectives said they have identified and spoken with the suspect and her boyfriend. But, police they’re not going to identify the girl because of her age.

Police say what happens next is up to the juvenile justice system.

Before it was determined the suspect was a juvenile, police said a warrant would be issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors are still weighing whether to charge the boyfriend.

Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

The short video posted to social media last week shows the teenage girl laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed.

The company says “food tampering is not a joke.”

