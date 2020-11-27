ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.
The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.
Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.
Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S.
The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks
- Tennessee woman missing after sending one-word text to her mother
- Is your Amazon Black Friday purchase a good deal? This tool will tell you if the price has been lower
- Armed suspects rob patrons, employees at Knightdale bakery, officials say
- Man shot outside Roanoke Rapids hotel, suspect on the run, police say