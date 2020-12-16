Disturbing body camera footage shows police raid home of innocent woman, handcuffed while naked

CHICAGO (WNCN) — Disturbing body camera footage reveals how Chicago police raided an innocent Black woman’s home and detained her before she could put clothes on.

An investigation by local media uncovered the video that police reportedly tried to withhold.

Anjanette Young, who was getting changed at the time, sued the city of Chicago for the botched effort to arrest a suspect who actually lived next door nearly two years after the incident.

Young spoke about the raid Wednesday and called on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fix what happened on Feb. 19, 2019.

“So, I want you to come back to my church and I want you to respond to this,” Young said while referencing Lightfoot. “Because that’s where you ask me to vote for you. So come back and tell me and the people at my church how you’re gonna fix this so that this never happens again to me or anyone else. It’s not OK.”

Young, who is a social worker, called herself a private person and acknowledged that coming forward with her story was hard. But she says she felt it was necessary so that someone would be held accountable.

“I pride myself on being a law abiding citizen. I’ve always lived my life being truthful to what is right and wrong,” Young said. “Working as a social worker I’ve spent over 20 years working with families who deal with trauma, helping families through horror situations and it’s very surreal and overwhelming to live this experience.”

A civilian review board says it is investigating.

The city has changed its search warrant protocols in hopes of preventing officers from storming into the wrong homes.