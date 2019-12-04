Disturbing video shows police officer hit by distracted driver

MACEDONIA, Ohio (CNN Newsource/WEWS) — Police say an officer in Macedonia was on the scene of a wreck Saturday night when a driver ran into him.

In dashcam video, officer Brandon Heisler can be seen using his flashlight to direct traffic.

He says he stepped in the middle of the road to help cars pass and when his back was turned a distracted driver clipped him.

He was knocked to the ground.

First responders were already on scene, and they can be seen running to help him.

Heisler was not seriously hurt.

He’s expected to have surgery on his ankle.

Meanwhile, police say the driver who was speeding and distracted has been ticketed. Macedonia is north of Akron and southeast of Cleveland.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now